California Will Be Safely Drinking Recycled Wastewater: California water regulators on Tuesday approved rules, long in the making, that will allow local water agencies to recycle wastewater directly into tap water after extra cleaning. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and CalMatters .

Los Angeles’ Lost Radiation Tool Returned: A potentially hazardous thin layer density gauge that went missing in Littlerock last week is back in the hands of Los Angeles County officials perfectly intact after a nearby resident spotted it and called authorities, a county supervisor said Monday night, Dec. 18. Read more from the Los Angeles Daily News and Los Angeles Times.

The Bakersfield Californian: Kern Supervisors Delay Local Work Under State Law On Involuntary Holds Of Mental Health, Substance Abuse Patients Convinced local hospitals and government agencies are unprepared to start caring full-time for people with mental health and substance-abuse problems, Kern's Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to defer implementation of a state law requiring the county to take on such responsibilities as soon as Jan. 1. (Cox, 12/19)

Los Angeles Times: L.A. County Delays New Criteria For Gravely Disabled The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to delay the implementation of Senate Bill 43, the landmark legislation that expands the criteria by which people can be detained against their wills by police, crisis teams and mental health providers. (Curwen, 12/19)

NPR: The Annual Abortion Onscreen Report Finds Most Depictions Are Unrealistic Scripted television continues to be unrealistic when it comes to depictions of abortion, though there's some improvement, according to the annual Abortion Onscreen report released Tuesday by a research program on reproductive health based at the University of California San Francisco. There was a slight decline in the number of abortion plotlines on TV in 2023, which researchers attribute not to "a lack of interest" but rather the lengthy writers' and actors' strikes. (Blair, 12/19)

San Francisco Chronicle: SF Judge Upholds State Privacy Law Used Against Antiabortion Activists A San Francisco judge has upheld California’s law against recording private conversations without the speakers’ consent, rejecting a challenge by two antiabortion activists who posed as fetal researchers to enter national meetings of abortion providers and secretly record their discussions. (Egelko, 12/19)

CIDRAP: COVAX Winds Down With COVID Vaccine Shift To Regular Programs The World Health Organization (WHO) today announced that COVAX, a program formed in 2020 to increase equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, will close on December 31 as distribution shifts to regular immunization programs. COVAX was jointly led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF, and the WHO. So far, it has distributed nearly 2 billion doses to 146 economies, the WHO said in a statement. The groups estimate that the vaccines distrusted through COVAX averted 2.7 million deaths and helped lower-income countries achieve 57% two-dose coverage, compared to the 67% global average. (Schnirring, 12/19)

CIDRAP: Early Paxlovid For COVID-19 Halved Death, Hospitalization In New Study Starting the antiviral drug nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid) 0 or 1 day after COVID-19 symptom onset halved 28-day all-cause death and hospitalization rates compared with waiting 2 or more days, University of Hong Kong researchers report in Nature Communications. (Van Beusekom, 12/19)

CNN: XBB.1.5, BA.2.86, JN.1: How To Understand The Coronavirus Alphabet Soup The virus that causes Covid-19 has more letters to describe its many derivatives than a bowl of alphabet soup. Omicron and Delta were names for the coronavirus that people quickly learned and used in the height of the pandemic. But at this point, most non-scientists probably could not name the version of the virus that’s set to become the next dominant one around the world. (It’s JN.1, by the way.) (Christensen, 12/20)

Reuters: WHO Says JN.1 COVID Strain A 'Variant Of Interest', Poses Low Risk While there might be more cases with the variant, JN.1 doesn't pose a greater risk, said Andrew Pekosz, a virologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. JN.1 was previously classified a variant of interest as part of its parent lineage BA.2.86, but WHO has now classified it as a separate variant of interest. (Roy, 12/19)

The Sacramento Bee: Covered California Health Insurance Deadline, How To Apply The clock is ticking if you still haven’t signed up for the state-run health marketplace, Covered California. If you want coverage for all of 2024, you have even less time. Open enrollment for the state’s service that helps you find affordable health care ends in January. (Stark and Sum, 12/20)

Los Angeles Daily News: LA County Chooses Developer To Turn Iconic General Hospital Into Housing, Retail The vision of transforming the vacant yet iconic L.A. County General Hospital building in Boyle Heights into housing and healthcare facilities for working-class and homeless residents took a giant step toward reality Tuesday, with the county’s selection of a developer. (Scauzillo, 12/19)

CapRadio: Music Is Medicine At Some Sacramento County Hospitals In the sun-lit chapel of Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, four Certified Music Practitioners performed Christmas carols. The holiday concert was a way for the musicians to introduce themselves to the patients at the hospital — the concert was being broadcast on the facility’s closed-circuit system. The performers were also getting acquainted with the space — it was the first time many of them had been to San Juan. The music practitioner program is expanding, after almost 16 years of success at Mercy General Hospital in East Sacramento. (Wolffe, 12/20)

Modern Healthcare: Kaiser Permanente Layoffs Hit 79 Administrative Employees One week after confirming IT layoffs, Kaiser Permanente said it will cut 79 additional employees in California early next year.A spokesperson for the Oakland, California-based health system said Tuesday the change will affect administrative roles. The layoffs are effective Jan. 4, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification documents filed this month. (Hudson, 12/19)

Axios: Medicare Is About To Add Hundreds Of Thousands More Mental Health Providers The largest expansion of Medicare's mental health services in a generation can provide a critical lifeline to America's seniors — if enough providers sign up. Starting Jan. 1, some 400,000 marriage and family therapists and mental health counselors for the first time can accept Medicare payment, following years of advocacy and amid a mental health crisis that has weighed heavily on seniors. (Goldman, 12/20)

Bloomberg: Hospital Prices: Medicare Warns Companies On Price Transparency Some of the largest US hospital chains and most prestigious academic medical centers have violated federal rules by not posting the prices they charge for care, according to records obtained by Bloomberg News. For-profit HCA Healthcare Inc., the nation’s largest hospital system, and big nonprofit operators including Ascension and Trinity Health have been cited for failing to make prices fully available to the public, enforcement letters Bloomberg obtained through a public records request show. So have marquee facilities such as New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, Emory University Hospital and the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. (Tozzi and Meghjani, 12/20)

Pharmacueticals

The Mercury News: Santa Clara County Holds Special Hearing On Infant's Fentanyl Overdose Death

In a packed and passion-fueled special hearing Tuesday over the fentanyl death of a 3-month-old, Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors President Susan Ellenberg made one thing clear from the start: There is “no doubt that our system failed baby Phoenix.” Over the next four hours, the county’s child welfare leaders and social workers, public health nurses and doctors, nonprofit leaders and parents, the district attorney and a juvenile dependency judge clashed over what’s best for vulnerable children: Keeping families together despite reports of child abuse or neglect or removing them, even temporarily, from their homes. (Sulek and Nickerson, 12/20)

Axios: Rite Aid Faces 5-Year Facial Recognition Ban Over "Reckless" Use Of AI Tech

Rite Aid will be banned from using AI-powered facial recognition technology for five years under a proposed settlement of Federal Trade Commission charges, the FTC announced Tuesday. The FTC alleged in a complaint Tuesday that the pharmacy retail chain failed to implement reasonable procedures in hundreds of stores and prevent harm to consumers with what the agency called Rite Aid's "reckless" use of facial recognition technology that it said "disproportionately impacted people of color." (Falconer, 12/19)

Bloomberg: Bankrupt Rite Aid Agrees To Mediation With Opioid Victims, Creditor Panel

Bankrupt pharmacy chain Rite Aid Corp. agreed to begin court-supervised mediation with lower ranking creditors, including groups that blame the company for contributing to America’s opioid addiction crisis. The company, backed by senior lenders, will negotiate with unsecured creditors about how to end the retailer’s insolvency case and on a potential loan package to fund the company’s exit from bankruptcy, Rite Aid attorney Aparna Yenamandra said in court Tuesday. The company will try reach a deal before the end of January, Yenamandra said. (Church and Pollard, 12/19)

California Healthline: A New Test Could Save Arthritis Patients Time, Money, And Pain. But Will It Be Used?

Stories of chronic pain, drug-hopping, and insurance meddling are all too common among patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Precision medicine offers new hope. (Allen, 12/20)

Los Angeles Times: Thousands Overdosed On Ozempic, Wegovy In 2023

Some of those taking Ozempic or Wegovy are learning that too much of a good thing is never good. Semaglutide, the medication prescribed under the brand names Ozempic, for treating Type 2 diabetes, and Wegovy, for weight management, works by mimicking the hormone GLP-1, which is released by the gut after eating. The hormone has several effects in the body, such as stimulating insulin production, slowing gastric emptying and lowering blood sugar. (Childs, 12/20)

NPR: Why Oprah And WeightWatchers Are Backing Drugs Like Ozempic And Wegovy

The internet lit up earlier this week when Oprah Winfrey told People magazine that she's been using a weight loss drug to lose and maintain her weight. The media powerhouse said the drug has been a relief, a redemption and a gift."I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself," Winfrey told the magazine. (Summers, Janse and Ermyas, 12/18)

The Wall Street Journal: Court Rejects Claims Linking Tylenol To Autism, ADHD

A federal judge dealt a likely fatal blow to hundreds of lawsuits against manufacturers of Tylenol and generic acetaminophen, ruling the plaintiffs don’t have admissible evidence to support claims that using the pain reliever during pregnancy raises a child’s risks of autism or attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. In a ruling late Monday, U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan said the more than 400 consolidated lawsuits were centered on scientific claims that were fundamentally unreliable. (Mulvaney, 12/19)