Feinstein Will Not Seek Reelection: On Tuesday, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 89, announced she would not seek reelection to the Senate next year but would finish out her term, which ends in 2024. The San Francisco Democrat is the longest-serving woman in the history of the U.S. Senate. Though critics have questioned her mental fitness for office in recent years, friends said she made the decision on her own timetable. The New York Times takes a look at what her retirement means for California, while the Los Angeles Times digs deeper into who might replace her. And Politico discusses the moments that will define her legacy.

UCSF Heart Transplant Makes History: Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Amy Fiedler recently led what may have been the world’s first confirmed all-woman heart transplant. The patient, the surgeon, the cardiac anesthesiologist, the perfusionist, and all the fellows and nurses were female. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.