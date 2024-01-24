Health Care Affordability Has Worsened In California: Health care costs are rising significantly faster than household income, and more than half of the state’s residents say they or a family member skipped or delayed care in the past year because of cost, according to a report released Tuesday by the UC Berkeley Labor Center. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Sanofi Buying San Diego-Based Inhibrx For Up To $2.2B: The deal gives Sanofi access to Inhibrx’s therapy for a genetic disorder that raises a patient’s risk for lung cancer and other disease. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune.

