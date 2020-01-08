Good morning! Here are some of your top California health stories of the day.

More Than A Million California Toddlers Covered Under Medi-Cal Weren’t Tested For Lead Exposure, Searing Audit Reveals: State Auditor Elaine Howle found some 1.4 million toddlers enrolled in Medi-Cal had gone untested for lead exposure between over the past decade, and another 740,000 missed one of two required screenings — a failure encompassing nearly three-quarters of the 3 million toddlers covered by the state’s publicly-funded health insurance program. She said there had been lax oversight of whether managed care plans are ensuring that children are being tested but that the agency was implementing a financial incentive program that would encourage providers to do the testing. “The rate of eligible children receiving all of the tests that they should have was less than 27 percent,” the report said. “Many of these children live in areas of the state with high occurrences of elevated lead... making the low testing rates even more troubling.” In 2017, roughly 10,000 children in California were found to have elevated levels of lead in their bodies, the report said. Read more from Elizabeth Aguilera of CalMatters, Cathie Anderson of the Sacramento Bee, and Lauryn Schroeder of The San Diego Union-Tribune.

In related news from the Sacramento Bee: Symptoms Of Lead Poisoning In Children

Judge ‘Inclined To Accept’ USC’s Landmark $215M Settlement Over Allegations Against Campus Gynecologist: Under the terms of the settlement, each woman who saw Dr. George Tyndall during his time at USC would be guaranteed a $2,500 payment, whether or not she had alleged abuse. Women who allege the worst abuse and would be willing to be screened by a psychologist could be eligible for payments of up to $250,000. In a statement, USC said it was pleased with the decision, calling it a settlement that “provides respectful and confidential relief to Tyndall patients at the student health center and formalizes a broad array of campus reforms.” Tyndall will not contribute to the settlement, under its terms, nor will he admit liability or wrongdoing. His attorney said Monday that her client continues to deny wrongdoing. Finalizing the settlement closes the door to a large portion of USC’s legal exposure, but it does not end the institution’s mounting costs related to the Tyndall scandal. Read more from Mariel Padilla of The New York Times and Matt Hamilton of the Los Angeles Times.

Newsom Wants To Direct $750M In Budget To Help Getting Homeless Off The Street: In the current state budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers directed $650 million to help local governments address homelessness, and the additional infusion of $750 million could be used to pay rent for homeless people, build housing for them and improve shelters. The money would come from one-time surplus funds projected for the upcoming fiscal year, Newsom’s office said. Newsom’s full budget proposal is due Friday and will kick off months of negotiations with lawmakers. Read more from Sophia Bollag of the Sacramento Bee.

Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.