Lawsuit Targets Gender-Identity Law: Arguing the constitutional rights of parents are being violated, Chino Valley Unified School District sued Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday over a new law banning districts from requiring that parents be notified of their child’s gender identification change. Read more from AP.

Hospital’s Equity Efforts Recognized: Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center in San Diego was among seven hospitals statewide to make the “Best Regional Hospitals for Equitable Access” list, published by U.S. News and World Report, for “success in caring for patients from historically underserved communities.” Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune.

