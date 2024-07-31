Defying Governor, LA County Board Votes Against Putting Homeless In Jail: In a rare pushback against Gov. Gavin Newsom, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion Tuesday affirming that people being cleared from encampments cannot be taken to county jails. Read more from NBC Los Angeles and The New York Times.

Elsewhere, encampment bans are moving forward —

Fresno Going Ahead With Encampment Ban: Despite public outcry, Fresno plans to ban “unlawful outdoor camping” in public spaces. Read more from KVPR.

SF To Begin Aggressively Clearing Encampments: Police, street cleaners, and other city workers in San Francisco will have greater leeway in clearing out homeless residents and preventing their tents from returning to areas that have been cleared. Read more from AP.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.