Sutter Health’s Expansion Plans Receive a $110 Million Boost: Sacramento-based Sutter Health has received a $110 million philanthropic gift — the largest in its history. The donation will support efforts to expand access and reduce wait times throughout Northern California. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review and Modern Healthcare.

Mexican Girl Permitted To Continue Treatment In California: The family of a 4-year-old girl with a rare medical condition has been granted humanitarian protection from deportation, allowing her to continue receiving lifesaving treatment in a Bakersfield hospital. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and AP.

