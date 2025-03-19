El Cajon Bans Vaping Devices That Look Like Pens, USB Drives: In what could be the first of its kind in the nation, a ban against selling vaping devices disguised as other things was unanimously approved by the City Council on Tuesday. The devices can be disguised as pens, fidget spinners, smart watches, hand-held electronic games, USB drives, staplers, and beverage containers. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Health Care Workers Protest Possible Medi-Cal Cuts: Hundreds of health care workers and others massed in Anaheim Hills outside Republican U.S. Rep. Young Kim’s office on Tuesday, shouting their anger over expected cuts to Medicaid and what they stand to lose. Nursing assistant Josephine Rios said she was protesting on behalf of her 7-year-old grandson, who has cerebral palsy. “Stripping that away from him will make him home-bound,” Rios said. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Keep scrolling for more on federal funding cuts.

