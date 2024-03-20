State Sues El Dorado County Over Ban On Syringe Programs: In a recently filed lawsuit, the Department of Public Health argued that local ordinances prohibiting syringe programs used to prevent the spread of life-threatening illnesses such as HIV and hepatitis C were preempted by state law, making the bans unenforceable. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Possible Measles Exposure At Restaurant: Alameda County health officials alerted the public Tuesday about a possible measles exposure at Sons of Liberty Alehouse in San Leandro earlier this month. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.