Overcrowding Blamed For Deaths At LA County Jails: Three Los Angeles County inmates died in a nine-day period this month, according to the Sheriff’s Department. None had yet been sentenced for a crime. “There are just too many people there for correctional health services to provide adequate medical care and treatment,” said Melissa Camacho, an attorney with the ACLU of Southern California. Read more from the Los Angeles Times .

CIDRAP: COVID Infection Within 60 Days Not Tied To Adverse Postsurgical Outcomes COVID-19 infection within the previous 60 days was not tied to a risk of adverse postsurgical outcomes, regardless of timing, according to a study of more than 29,000 US veterans published today in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 3/28)

U.S. News & World Report: CDC Data: Omicron Subvariant XBB.1.5 Responsible For 90% Of New COVID-19 Cases Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 remains dominant over all other coronavirus strains in the U.S. but appears to be plateauing. The subvariant was responsible for approximately 90% of new infections [last] week, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Smith-Schoenwalder, 3/24)

CIDRAP: Lucira Announces US Launch Of Combo COVID-Flu Home Test Lucira today announced the US launch of its at-home combination COVID-19 and flu test, the first of its kind, following the February emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The biotechnology company, based in Emeryville, California, also announced that the test is now cleared for use as a point-of-care test in Australia. (Schnirring, 3/28)

Reuters: WHO Revises COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations For Omicron-Era The World Health Organization has tailored its COVID-19 vaccination recommendations for a new phase of the pandemic, suggesting that healthy children and adolescents may not necessarily need a shot but older, high-risk groups should get a booster between 6 to 12 months after their last vaccine. (3/28)

San Francisco Chronicle: One COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Is Enough For Now, CDC Finally Decides There is finally clarity for Americans wondering whether it’s time to get another COVID-19 booster shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines on Monday emphatically stating that one updated dose is sufficient, even for individuals who received their last vaccination more than six months ago. (Vaziri, 3/28)

Gun Violence Epidemic

Politico: Newsom Slams Blackburn For Voting Against Gun Control Bill In Wake Of Nashville Shooting

California Gov. Gavin Newsom slammed Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn on Twitter Monday night for voting against gun safety laws and accepting over $1 million in donations from the NRA over her career after the senator tweeted she was “ready to assist” in the wake of the deadly elementary school shooting in Nashville. ... Newsom responded with, “You received $1,306,130 in donations from the NRA. You voted against the most recent bipartisan gun package in June. If you’re so ‘ready to assist’ -- start by doing your job and passing commonsense gun laws that will help prevent tragedies like the one today.” (Frazier, 3/28)

The Hill: Biden Raises Pressure On GOP To Take Action On Guns

President Biden is focusing his anger over the elementary school shooting in Nashville this week squarely on Republicans, calling for lawmakers to show courage and warning that Congress will have to answer to families that have lost loved ones through gun violence. “The Congress has to act. The majority of the American people think having assault weapons is bizarre, it’s a crazy idea. They’re against that,” Biden said on Tuesday. “I can’t do anything except plead with Congress to act reasonably.” (Gangitano and Lillis, 3/28)

CNN: Why Corporate America Has Grown Silent On Gun Violence

America’s biggest companies rushed to strengthen their gun safety policies after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. Dick’s Sporting Goods stopped selling semi-automatic, assault-style rifles at stores. Citigroup put new restrictions on gun sales by business customers. A year later, after mass shootings at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, and a nightclub in Dayton, Ohio, Walmart ended handgun ammunition sales. But the groundswell of corporate action on guns has ended. In the aftermath of the latest mass shooting at a school in Nashville, most companies declined to speak out. Much of Corporate America has grown silent on guns. (Meyersohn, 3/28)

CNN: Killer Was Under Care For Emotional Disorder And Hid Guns At Home, Police Say

The 28-year-old who killed three children and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville was under care for an emotional disorder and had legally bought seven firearms that were hidden at home, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said Tuesday. The parents of the shooter, Audrey Hale, spoke to police and said they knew Hale had bought and sold one weapon and believed that was the extent of it. “The parents felt (Hale) should not own weapons,” the chief said. On Monday morning, Hale left home with a red bag, and the parents asked what was inside but were dismissed, Drake said. (Levenson, Alonso and Salahieh, 3/29)