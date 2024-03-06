Mental Health Funding Measure Leads In Early Returns: Proposition 1, the ballot measure to enact a key part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to get people off the streets and into treatment, is still too close to call. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. For live updates from the Los Angeles Times, click here.

San Francisco Voters Back Measure To Drug-Test Welfare Recipients: A contentious ballot measure sponsored by Mayor London Breed to mandate drug screenings for welfare recipients passed Tuesday, sending a clear message that voters want to see a more aggressive response to the city’s drug crisis. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Is SF Still A Progressive City? Tuesday's vote suggests the political ground has shifted. Read more from Politico.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.