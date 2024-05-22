After Four Years, California Finally Has A Day Without Any Covid Deaths: It was a regular Tuesday in spring, sunny and warm, and a little foggy at the coast. But as April 2 came to a close, a silent victory emerged: The day had passed without a single Californian dying from covid. Read more from Bay Area News Group.

SF Nurses’ Union Averts Massive Strike: More than 2,200 San Francisco public nurses reached a tentative agreement with the city Tuesday, potentially ending the threat of a strike authorized days ago over staffing shortages and unsafe conditions at the city’s public hospital and clinics. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.