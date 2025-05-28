San Diego Shelters Might Have Had TB Exposures: San Diego County health officials are notifying employees, volunteers and residents about possible tuberculosis exposures at two homeless shelters: Father Joe's Villages Paul Mirabile Center from Feb. 14 to March 18 and again from April 6 to May 7; and the San Diego Rescue Mission South County Lighthouse from March 28 to April 11. Read more from CBS8.

Cities See Early Success In Homeless Plan: A North County effort to move hundreds of unsheltered homeless people from encampments along state Route 78 and the Buena Vista Creek into housing is underway, and it is showing progress. More people are accepting services and housing than city staff originally projected, Oceanside project leaders said. Read more from Voice of San Diego. Scroll down for more about homelessness.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline's coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.