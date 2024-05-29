Experts Say Bird Flu Might Be Spreading In Northern California: An increase in flu viruses detected at wastewater treatment plants in California in recent weeks has sparked concern that the H5N1 bird flu may be spreading more rapidly than anticipated, potentially putting the state’s 1.7 million dairy cows at risk for infection. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Scroll down for more on bird flu.

Anti-Transgender Health Care Proposal Fails To Get Enough Signatures: A measure that would have required schools to notify parents about their child’s gender identity and limited transgender youth medical care has failed to get enough signatures in support to qualify for the November ballot, proponents said Tuesday. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

