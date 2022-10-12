CalFresh Struggles With Backlogs As Staff Vacancies Pile Up: California’s food assistance program is coping with high staff vacancy rates and struggling to retain workers even as demand rises for the help it offers, advocates and county employees say. As a result, county assistance offices are experiencing casework backlogs, delays in service, and employee burnout, the workers say. The crunch comes as the state expands the program this year. Read more from The Sacramento Bee.

3 California Cities Fare Poorly On List Of ‘Safest Cities’: The California cities of San Bernardino, Oakland, and Los Angeles have been ranked among the state’s most dangerous cities, according to a new study from WalletHub. The company’s list of the “Safest Cities in America” was based on 42 safety metrics, including percentage of residents vaccinated against covid-19, unemployment rates, and the number of homicides. Read more from KTLA and Fox News.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.