Kaiser Permanente Therapists Reach Tentative Deal To End Strike: After 10 long weeks off the job, hundreds of striking therapists at Northern California Kaiser Permanente reached a tentative deal early Tuesday for a new four-year contract. The workers were set to vote to ratify the new agreement starting Tuesday night. Read more from Bay Area News Group and The Sacramento Bee.

Striking nursing home staff launch one-day fast in Fresno to boost pressure on management

Narcan Becoming More Available At Libraries: Beginning this week, Narcan, a naloxone nasal spray that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, is now accessible through the Kern County Library. "Anyone can come in — any age group — and get the Narcan spray," said associate Fahra Daredia. And on Tuesday, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a proposal to explore supplying naloxone in libraries. Read more from The Bakersfield Californian and Los Angeles Times.