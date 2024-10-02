Blue Shield Of California Will Offer Version Of Humira For Free: A top California health plan is set to offer one of the world’s biggest-selling drugs for free in a bid to show the medicine can reach Americans affordably without going through middlemen. Blue Shield of California struck an unusual deal to buy a lower-cost version of Humira directly from a manufacturer. Read more from Bloomberg .

Health Care Wage Increase Coming Oct. 16, State Official Says: California health workers this month will finally get a long-promised minimum wage increase. According to a letter state health officials sent to the Legislature on Tuesday, “The health care minimum wage increases shall be effective 15 days after the date of this notification, on October 16, 2024, unless a later effective date is specified.” Read more from CalMatters .

San Francisco Chronicle: Amsterdam-Style Cannabis Cafes Coming To California Your cannabis purchase may soon come with a side of fresh food and live music, after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Tuesday legalizing Amsterdam-style cannabis cafes. Under the new law, local jurisdictions can permit licensed cannabis retailers to prepare and serve food and drinks and host live performances on site. (Ellis, 10/1)

The Oaklandside: Why Is There Lead In Oakland Schools In The First Place? Ben Tapscott knew something was off at McClymonds in 2017 when he saw a coach bringing cases of water into the building. The coach was “rolling water in from his mother’s house,” Tapscott, a longtime volunteer at McClymonds and the school’s former basketball coach, recalled during a 2018 Oakland Unified School District board meeting. “And I said, ‘What are you doing?’ He said, ‘The water is bad out here.’ “The teachers don’t drink the water. The students are drinking the water. And the water is on today.” (McBride and Rhoades, 10/1)

Los Angeles Times: Honeywell To Clean Up Contaminated Groundwater In L.A. Decades ago, chemicals from manufacturing plants seeped into the groundwater in the San Fernando Valley, contaminating the aquifer. As part of ongoing cleanup efforts, the federal Environmental Protection Agency has announced that the company Honeywell International Inc. has agreed to pay for building water treatment facilities in North Hollywood. The EPA said the facilities will treat groundwater in a portion of the San Fernando Valley Superfund site, enabling the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to use the water as part of its supplies. (James, 10/1)

Fresno Bee: New California Law Requires Re-Evaluation Of Paraquat Pesticide A new law will require California pesticide regulators to reexamine the use of one of the most widely used weedkillers in agriculture. (Montalvo, 10/2)

Becker's Hospital Review: Health IT Inefficiencies Are Costing Hospitals Billions In 2024, U.S. healthcare technology experts reported that inefficiencies, system downtimes and poor health IT integration have contributed to industry losses exceeding $8 billion annually, up from $1.7 billion in 2017, according to an Oct. 1 survey from Black Book Research. The survey, part of Black Book's "What's Hot and What's Not in Healthcare IT Investments" report, included feedback from 907 healthcare professionals, highlighting the systems that failed to meet return on investment expectations after deployment. (Diaz, 10/1)

Reuters: Health Insurers Unveil Medicare Advantage Plans For 2025 Health insurers Cigna, CVS Health, Humana, Centene, and UnitedHealth on Tuesday released details on their government-backed health insurance plans for next year for people aged 65 and above. The announcements come ahead of the beginning of enrollment for Medicare Advantage plans on Oct. 15, which will continue through Dec. 7. (10/1)

Becker's Hospital Review: California System Taps Acting CEO Anthony Hilliard, MD, has been named acting CEO of Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health's hospitals. Dr. Hilliard is also chief of the division of cardiology and COO of the LLU Faculty Medical Group, according to an Oct. 1 news release from the health system. (Kuchno, 10/2)

Becker's Hospital Review: Tenet California Hospital Taps 4th CEO In 2 Years Two Tenet Healthcare hospitals in California will have new leadership in November, local news outlets the Livermore Vine and the Turlock Journal reported. Murali Naidu, MD, CEO of Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, will become CEO of San Ramon Regional Medical Center, and Michael "Mike" Klepin will become CEO of Emanuel Medical Center, according to the publications. The changes are effective Nov. 4. (Gooch, 10/2)

Becker's Hospital Review: Nurses' Top 10 AI Concerns Nearly a quarter of nurses are uncomfortable with artificial intelligence's use in healthcare, according to an Oct. 1 McKinsey & Co. report. Here are nurses' top 10 concerns about AI, per the management consultant's joint survey with the American Nurses Foundation of 7,200 nurses. (Bruce, 10/1)

Los Angeles Times: Union And L.A. County Reach Agreement To Avert Strike Los Angeles County and SEIU 721 officials announced Tuesday that they had averted a looming strike that could have affected county services. SEIU 721, which represents more than 55,000 people employed by Los Angeles County, including nurses and social workers, said it was putting a strike previously scheduled for Oct. 10 on hold after a “productive meeting” with county leaders. (Alpert Reyes and Ellis, 10/1)

AsAmNews: For-Profit Nursing Homes Blamed For Declining Care Joyce Mayauchi Valenzuela makes a weekly 45-mile drive from Santa Clarita, California to Gardena to voluntarily bring bento box lunches to her parents and six other residents at Clearview Memory Care. Her 70-minute drive is one of two Japanese meal deliveries families make each week that the Japanese American seniors really appreciate. Culturally sensitive care was something her parents Takeyuki and Kazuko Miyauchi had gotten used to having lived at Sakura Gardens, a facility run by the Japanese American non-profit Keiro Senior Healthcare. (Yip, 9/27)

Capital & Main: California Home Care Workers Seek Greater Bargaining Power Jesus Saavedra, 71, began picking cotton in California’s Central Valley when he was just 16 years old. Now retired, he has difficulty both standing and lying down due to constant pain from nerve damage in his hands and head and fibrosis throughout his body. His wife Maria, 70, believes his decades in the fields caused his injuries. She cares for him around the clock, paid through California’s In-Home Supportive Services program (IHSS). The program provides funding for disabled, Medi-Cal qualified individuals to hire in home health providers, including family members. Maria Saavedra gets paid for 50 hours of caregiving each month — her limit set by the state — and earns $18 per hour, a rate negotiated by her union with Los Angeles County. Her hourly pay adds up to $900 each month. (Castle, 10/1)

Politico: Trump Vows To Veto Any Federal Abortion Ban — After Previously Refusing To Commit Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would veto a federal abortion ban after previously declining to say whether he would do so. “Everyone knows I would not support a federal abortion ban, under any circumstances, and would, in fact, veto it, because it is up to the states to decide based on the will of the their voters,” Trump wrote in an all-caps message he posted across social media platforms as his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), was pressed on the issue during the vice presidential debate. (Kashinsky and Messerly, 10/1)

Becker's Hospital Review: California Hospital Responds To Lawsuit Over Denied Emergency Abortion Providence said it is taking action after the California attorney general filed a lawsuit against one of its hospitals that allegedly denied a woman an emergency abortion. In February, Anna Nusslock, a chiropractor pregnant with twins, went to Eureka, Calif.-based Providence St. Joseph Hospital after her water broke 15 weeks into pregnancy. She was diagnosed with previable preterm premature rupture of membranes, which can quickly lead to infection or hemorrhaging. However, they could not perform the abortion because the hospital's policy prohibited providing abortions unless the mother's life was at risk and while the fetuses have a pulse. (Taylor, 10/2)

J.D. Vance attempted to distort his own position on abortion in the vice presidential debate on Oct. 1, suggesting that he “never supported a national ban.” In the past, he has said that he “certainly would like abortion to be illegal nationally” and was “sympathetic” to the view that a national ban was needed to stop women from going to another state to get an abortion. Vance appeared to understand the political unpopularity of the Republican position on abortion. “My party, we’ve got to do so much better of a job at earning the American people’s trust back on this issue where they frankly just don’t trust us," he said, while maintaining that he agrees with his running mate Donald Trump that abortion rights should be decided at a state level. (Alter, 10/2)

Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) said the Republican Party has to do a better job in "earning the American people's trust back" on the issue of abortion "where they frankly, just don't trust us." The big picture: The Republican vice presidential candidate sought to pivot to a more compassionate tone on the issue of abortion in the face of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's attacks, calling for public policy that would "give women more options," so they can afford to have and take care of children. (Habeshian and Reed, 10/1)

Tim Walz defended his record on abortion as Minnesota governor, seeking to capitalize on one of Democrats’ strongest issues heading into November. Antiabortion groups have sought to portray Walz as an extremist on abortion. As Minnesota governor, Walz signed legislation enshrining abortion access in the state throughout pregnancy, which Republicans said left virtually no limits on the procedure. Walz said the bill restored Roe v. Wade, which provided a right to abortion until a fetus was viable outside the womb, or about halfway through a typical pregnancy. (Kusisto, 10/1)

In the presidential debate three weeks ago, GOP nominee Donald Trump made a breathtaking claim about his record on health care: He said that he had tried to “save” the Affordable Care Act when he was president. During Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate, JD Vance repeated that claim and then took it one step further: that Trump had not only tried to save the health care law, but did so with help from Democrats. (Cohn, 10/2)

After Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, made the misleading claim that Donald Trump saved the Affordable Care Act from destruction, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president, responded by referring to a memorable vote by the late Sen. John McCain in July 2017. While McCain was not known as a health care champion, he cast a "thumbs down" vote that blocked the repeal of portions of the Affordable Care Act that is widely considered to be a pivotal moment in U.S. health care history. (Innes, 10/1)

Asked about American gun violence at their vice presidential debate on Tuesday, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) backed increased security at schools while Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) emphasized that solutions need to respect Second Amendment rights. Vance first brought up school security after he was asked if parents should face charges for gun crimes committed by their children. He said it would depend on the situation if parents should be responsible, then added, “I don’t want my kids to go to school in a school that feels unsafe.” ... Walz argued that there are clear solutions that work, as other countries, such as Finland, do not see the school shootings the U.S. experiences. He spoke about his personal experience as a gun owner, alluded to Vice President Harris’s gun ownership and said solutions aren’t about taking guns away from law-abiding citizens. (Cochran, 10/1)