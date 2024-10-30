Catholic Hospital To Provide Emergency Abortions After All: Providence St. Joseph Hospital, under fire after allegedly giving a hemorrhaging patient buckets and towels and sending her to another hospital, agreed to comply with the Emergency Services Law -- which requires hospitals to provide abortions if the failure to do so would place the patient’s health in serious jeopardy -- while a state lawsuit against the Eureka hospital plays out. Read more from the Times-Standard, CalMatters, and Los Angeles Times.

Health Services Extended To Prisoners Reentering Society: Santa Clara County has launched the Justice-Involved Reentry Initiative to provide health services to Medi-Cal-eligible people who are set to be released from prison or jail. Read more from The Mercury News.



