Two People Infected With 'Raccoon Roundworm': LA County Public Health officials said that they are investigating two human cases of Bylisascaris procyonis, an intestinal parasitic infection that can affect the human spinal cord, brain, and eyes. Both patients were in the South Bay area. Read more from CBS News.

California Aiming To Slash Maternal Mortality By 50%: California’s surgeon general has unveiled an initiative to reduce maternal mortality and set a goal of halving the rate of deaths related to pregnancy and birth by December 2026. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and CalMatters.

