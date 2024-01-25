Harris Will Spotlight Abortion Rights In San Jose Visit: Vice President Kamala Harris will use a rally Monday in San Jose to spotlight how California has protected abortion access since the Supreme Court revoked Roe v. Wade. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Scroll down for more abortion news.

Battle Over Hospital Rankings Intensifies: The dispute between U.S. News & World Report and San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu over the company’s well-known system for ranking hospitals escalated Tuesday after U.S. News filed a federal lawsuit against Chiu, accusing his subpoenas of violating the First Amendment. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

