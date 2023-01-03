New Year, New Laws: A host of new laws went into effect on Jan. 1 that will shape the 2023 health care landscape around a host of issues like employee leave, abortion, transgender health, covid misinformation and others. CalMatters, AP and the Los Angeles Times round up noteworthy ones and look at their impact on California residents.

And other news outlets go deeper on individual measures:

Santa Cruz Sentinel and The Mercury News: A new law restricts California authorities from enforcing other states' efforts aimed at criminalizing transgender health care for minors.

Los Angeles Times: Family leave is among the worker protections included in another new measure.