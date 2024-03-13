Opponents Concede That Prop. 1 Likely Will Pass: The mental health bond measure hung on to its narrow lead Tuesday, prompting leaders of the opposition movement to concede likely defeat. “It is almost certain to pass,” said Californians Against Proposition 1. Read more from LA Daily News.

Two New Bills Target Food Dyes, Tampons: A new bill aims to ban from public schools food products that contain artificial dyes, including the ingredient that gives Cheetos their signature yellow and red. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Meanwhile, another bill would ban tampons made with "forever chemicals.” Read more from KCRA.

