More than 600,000 people are released from prisons every year, many with costly health conditions but no medications, medical records, a health care provider, or insurance.

CalOptima Tries Its Hand At Affordable Housing: CalOptima, Orange County’s health plan for the poor, is looking to fund affordable housing construction – a first for the agency that covers 973,000 residents. It’s part of a new state effort to integrate Medi-Cal with more social services, which are tasking CalOptima with thinking more big-picture about its patients’ needs. Read more from Voice of OC.

Heavy Snow Has Led To Increase In Emergency Calls For Carbon Monoxide Poisoning: North Tahoe fire officials are warning residents of increased gas leaks and carbon monoxide poisonings in the area due to heavy snow blocking vents and natural gas meters. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle .

San Francisco Chronicle: Court Rejects Religious Objection To COVID Vaccine For Boy In Custody

In its decision Monday, the Second District Court of Appeal in Los Angeles quoted a 1944 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on the limits of religious exemptions from secular laws: “The right to practice religion freely does not include liberty to expose the community or the child to communicable disease.” (Egelko, 3/7)

Fresno Bee: It's Still Here And It's Still A Killer. Valley Enters Fourth Year Of Covid-19 Pandemic

Three years ago, health officials in Madera County confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the central San Joaquin Valley, an older man who caught the virus during a cruise ship vacation. (Sheehan, 3/7)

San Francisco Chronicle: COVID In California: Why Deaths Are Rising In Vaccinated Population

The proportion of COVID-19 deaths among vaccinated people rose sharply toward the end of last year. But that is not a measure of the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccines, according to a new report from the American Medical Association. “Fortunately, there are a lot more people who are vaccinated now,” said Elisa Choi, an infectious diseases physician and a member of the American College of Physicians’ delegation to the AMA House of Delegates. (Vaziri, 3/7)

San Francisco Chronicle: Coronavirus Can Be Transmitted By Dead Bodies, Hamster Research Reveals

Bodies of individuals who died from COVID-19 potentially can transmit the virus to others, according to a new study that researched the issue with hamsters. Following up on previous evidence showing COVID-19 could still be active in dead bodies, researchers at the University of Tokyo in Japan used a Syrian hamster model to analyze the possibility of transmission from a human corpse and whether there are protocols that could reduce that risk. (Vaziri, 3/7)

KQED: Have COVID? Request Paxlovid Even If You're 'Not High Risk.' Here's Why

If you've had COVID in the last year, did you try to find Paxlovid to treat your symptoms? If the answer is no, you may want to reconsider if you get COVID again. (Severn, 3/7)

The Wall Street Journal: U.S. To Ease Covid Testing Requirements For Travelers From China

The U.S. government is planning to lift Covid-19 testing requirements on travelers from China on Friday, amid a decline in cases there following a winter surge, according to people familiar with the matter. Those traveling to the U.S. from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau were previously required to submit a negative Covid test before departure following a Biden administration order that went into effect on Jan. 5. At the time, U.S. officials said the restrictions were necessary because of a deadly wave of infections across China and cited a lack of transparency from Beijing about the scale of the surge or specific variants. (Siddiqui, 3/7)

ABC News: House Panel Investigating COVID-19's Origins Will Hold First Hearing

On the heels of a federal agency's new assessment that COVID-19 "mostly likely" emerged from a lab leak rather than natural human exposure, a special panel formed by House Republicans to investigate the origins of the virus will hold its first hearing on Wednesday. (Hutzler, 3/8)

CIDRAP: Survey Reveals Low Trust In US Public Health Agency Information Amid Pandemic

More than a third of US adults said they trusted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide quality health information during the COVID-19 pandemic, while a quarter trusted state and local health departments, and 10% said they had no trust at all in these agencies, according to the first nationally representative survey on the public's faith in sources of health information. A team led by Harvard University researchers conducted an online and phone survey of 4,208 US adults from Feb 1 to 22, 2022. (Van Beusekom, 3/7)